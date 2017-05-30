Problem in Kessie medical

By Football Italia staff

A problem has been flagged up during Franck Kessié’s Milan medical, reports suggest, so the transfer is delayed for now.

The Atalanta midfielder arrived in Milan this morning to take the first part of his medical, ahead of an expected summer move.

However, Sky Italia is reporting that the initial tests at the Madonnina clinic have flagged up an unspecified problem, so he will be subjected to further tests this afternoon and tomorrow morning.

As a result, the confirmation of the transfer has been delayed, but it’s not likely the deal will collapse altogether.

Tickets for the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid are still on sale with reseller Viagogo - Click to find out more