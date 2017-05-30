Montella: ‘Exciting Milan project’

By Football Italia staff

Vincenzo Montella explains he renewed his Milan contract because “I’m excited by this project”.

It was officially announced today that the Coach has extended his deal until 2019, and he spoke to Milan TV after signing the contract.

“Now I’m finally calm,” Montella said.

“Everything now goes into the hands of the directors who have to build my team. It was an unexpected day, it happened very quickly, demonstrating the will off all the parties.

“There’s common pride and great motivation. We want to get started soon and try to get into the Champions League.

“I’m excited by this project, it contains difficult but important ambitions. I need this kind of stimulus to get the best from myself.

“Even though I’m on holiday, my head will be on the first day of pre-season.”

