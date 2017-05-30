NEWS
Tuesday May 30 2017
Mirabelli: ‘Montella, keep your phone on…’
By Football Italia staff

Milan sporting director Massimiliano Mirabelli tells Coach Vincenzo Montella to “keep his phone on” while on holiday.

The former sticker today extended his contract with the club until 2019, on the same day the first signing of the summer, Mateo Musacchio, was confirmed.

“Since the first day we came here we’ve been working to build a great Milan,” Mirabelli told Milan TV.

“I don’t want to reveal any ideas we have for the transfer market though. I already know that I’ll slightly ruin Montella’s holiday, because he’ll have to keep his phone on.

“We’re moving to create a competitive team, but we still don’t know if we’ll have secured all of our candidates for the first day of pre-season.

“We’re working on it though, we’re attentive and we’ll do our best.”

