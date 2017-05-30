Mancini: ‘Zenit move possible’

By Football Italia staff

Roberto Mancini confirms he could join Zenit St Petersburg, and says he never spoke to Roma.

Rumours have been growing in recent days that the former Manchester City manager could move to Russia, and it appears a deal is indeed close.

“I won’t Coach in Italy,” Mancini told reporters in Naples.

“I haven’t heard from [Luciano] Spalletti for advice about Zenit. The chance to move to Russia is there, I’ve had so many experiences.

“Roma? There was nothing.”

Mancini also gave his thoughts on the Serie A season which has just ended.

“Juventus deserved to win and the other positions are correct, it’s right that Roma and Napoli were second and third.

“Edin Dzeko? I was expecting him to be Capocannoniere.”

