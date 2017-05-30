Milan strike Biglia deal?

By Football Italia staff

Milan have reportedly agreed a deal with Lucas Biglia, so must now negotiate with Lazio.

The Rossoneri are moving quickly on the transfer market, with Mateo Musacchio officially signing today and Franck Kessié undergoing a medical.

Now Tuttomercatoweb is reporting that Biglia will be the next signing, after a dramatic breakthrough in talks in recent days.

The Aquile captain is thought have agreed a contract to move to San Siro, so now a deal must be struck with the Biancocelesti.

Lazio are thought to be keen to hold onto the midfielder, but his contract expires at the end of next season, so they won’t want to lose him for free.

