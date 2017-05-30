Bale: 'Special to win in Cardiff'

By Football Italia staff

Gareth Bale admits he is “working hard to be ready for Juventus-Real Madrid. It’d be special for me to win the Champions League in Cardiff.”

The Final is on Saturday at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, so the Wales international is particularly eager to shake off injury concerns.

“I am in good shape and am working hard to be ready, so two sessions a day to reach Cardiff in the best possible condition,” Bale told Real Madrid TV.

“It’ll be special for me and I hope to win the Champions League in that stadium, in front of my family.

“I’m trying not to think about it, though, as the most important issue is winning the trophy along with all my teammates. The secret is to stay united and work hard, I don’t think there’s anything else a team can do.

“I thank the fans for their support. We’ve won La Liga and now it’s time to take the Champions League too.”

Bale suffered from repeated muscular injuries and made only 26 competitive appearances for the Merengues this season.

