Official: Del Neri extends at Udinese

By Football Italia staff

Udinese confirm they have extended Coach Luigi Del Neri’s contract to June 2018 after he took over in October.

The tactician replaced Beppe Iachini on October 3 and steered them to mid-table comfort.

“Udinese Calcio announce that it has exercised its option to extend the professional rapport with Coach Luigi Del Neri,” read a statement.

“The rapport will therefore now run to June 30 2018. With the same system, the contract of assistant manager Giuseppe Ferrazzoli has also been extended.”

The former Chievo, Sampdoria and Juventus boss is from the Friuli area, so is right at home.

“I am happy that the club decided to exercise its option,” said Del Neri. “We go forward together on the path we have already begun taking this season, with the objective and hope of continuing to improve results.”

Tickets for the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid are still on sale with reseller Viagogo - Click to find out more