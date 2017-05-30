Iniesta drops new Juve hint

By Football Italia staff

Andres Iniesta dropped another hint that he could leave Barcelona and accept a move to Juventus. “It’s not an economic issue.”

The Spain international midfielder has been linked with Juve, where he’d reunite with former teammate Dani Alves.

“The renewal is not an economic issue,” 33-year-old Iniesta told Onda Cero, as his current deal expires in June 2018.

“There are also some personal issues and, as I’ve said other times, I want to evaluate things very carefully before making the most honest and best decision for everyone.

“I feel in good shape, I’m relaxed, I want to evaluate the Barcelona proposal, my personal and sporting sensations, what next year will be like, who will arrive, and from there make a decision.

“I can be certain that if I don’t play for Barcelona, I won’t play against it. My dream has always been to retire with this jersey, so I have no reason to change. However, my heart and my head tell me to evaluate certain things.”

