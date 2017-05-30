Porto make move for Sousa

By Football Italia staff

Paulo Sousa has left Fiorentina and is now the hot favourite to become Coach of Porto on a two-year deal.

The contract was not renewed after two years in Florence, as the rapport with fans had soured and this season they failed to qualify for Europe.

According to Sky Sport Italia, now Sousa is considering an offer from Porto to replace Nuno Espirito Santo.

His main competition for the role, Marco Silva, ruled himself out when signing for Watford last week.

It’s believed a proposal is on the table for two years with option for a third.

Sousa is a former Portugal international, but spent his career at Benfica and Sporting CP.

As a Coach, he worked at QPR, Swansea City, Leicester City, Hungarians Videoton, Israeli club Maccabi Tel Aviv, FC Basel in Switzerland and Fiorentina from June 2015.

