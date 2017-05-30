Kovacic: 'No rush to study Juve'

By Football Italia staff

Mateo Kovacic admits Real Madrid “haven’t studied Juventus yet, as for now we’re focusing on ourselves” in the Champions League Final.

The trophy will be decided on Saturday evening in Cardiff’s Millennium Stadium.

“We haven’t studied Juventus yet, as for now we’re focusing on ourselves, as we have done for every game this season,” the former Inter midfielder told Mediaset Premium.

“We’ll start looking at them over the next few days. We know that there are great players in the Bianconeri squad, but so do we and we’ll prove what we can do in Cardiff.

“Paulo Dybala is a danger, but let’s not forget Gonzalo Higuain and Mario Mandzukic. That’s not to mention the defence and Gigi Buffon.

“It won’t make any difference if Juve play with three or four at the back. Our Coach warned us this is going to be a balanced game and I expect it to be a wonderful clash.”

