Tuesday May 30 2017
Ricardo Rodriguez to Milan soon
By Football Italia staff

Ricardo Rodriguez “wants to join Milan and there’s a very good chance it’ll go through” now Wolfsburg are safe, said the intermediary.

It has been said for some time that a deal was done between the 24-year-old left-back and Rossoneri, but their position in the Bundesliga was causing problems.

“The negotiations are continuing, it’s just that Wolfsburg were tied up in the relegation play-offs,” agent and intermediary Fabio Parisi told Radio24.

“The basic details are sorted out, we go forward and there’s a very good chance it’ll go through. Everyone wants to finish the move, the player wants to join Milan and Milan want to sign him.

“We just had to wait for the Wolfsburg result. I really think the move will be completed.”

Rodriguez has missed most of the last couple of months due to an ankle injury.

Wolfsburg won the relegation play-offs last night to secure their Bundesliga status, beating Eintracht Braunschweig 2-0 on aggregate.

Today, Milan officially signed Mateo Musacchio from Villarreal for a reported €18m and Coach Vincenzo Montella also extended his contract.

