Tuesday May 30 2017
Empoli ultras: 'You'll pay for this'
By Football Italia staff

Empoli fans berated Coach Giovanni Martusciello and the players after their shock relegation, accusing some of throwing the match.

The Tuscans threw away a nine-point advantage over Crotone in the final nine rounds, losing 2-1 to already-relegated Palermo on Sunday night.

When the team bus returned to the training ground, it was greeted by a group of furious ultras who demanded face to face talks.

They were particularly aggressive towards Coach Martusciello, saying “the doubt did come to mind that this team went down on purpose.”

Massimo Maccarone and Daniele Croce were then called over and told: “If there were rotten apples, you should’ve lined them up and given them a kicking. Now you’re all going to have to pay for this. You’ll all pay for it.”

