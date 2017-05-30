Bruno Alves in Rangers talks

By Football Italia staff

Cagliari defender Bruno Alves is in Glasgow for negotiations with Rangers after just one year in Serie A.

The 35-year-old Portugal international was in the squad that won Euro 2016, then joined Cagliari as a free agent from Fenerbahce.

Sky Sports UK claim Alves is flying in for talks with Rangers to become the first signing under new Coach Pedro Caixinha.

This season he made 36 Serie A appearances for the Sardinians and scored one goal.

He is under contract with Cagliari until June 2018.

