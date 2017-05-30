NEWS
Tuesday May 30 2017
Argentina recall for Fazio
By Football Italia staff

Roma defender Federico Fazio has been added to the Argentina squad for friendlies against Brazil and Singapore.

The centre-back was called in as a replacement for injured Javier Mascherano.

It is the latest step in Fazio’s career revival thanks to his time in Serie A with the Giallorossi.

The 30-year-old has only three senior caps for Argentina, as two were in 2011 and another in November 2014 against Croatia.

He’ll be reunited with Roma teammate Leandro Paredes, who was also called up for these friendlies by new Coach Jorge Sampaoli.

