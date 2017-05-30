NEWS
Tuesday May 30 2017
Agent: 'Milan met with Ghezzal'
By Football Italia staff

Milan “are interested in Rachid Ghezzal and already had a meeting a while ago,” confirmed the Olympique Lyonnais winger’s agent.

The 25-year-old will be out of contract next month and spent his entire career at Lyon, but is eager to try new adventures.

“Milan are interested in my brother Rachid,” agent Abdelkader Ghezzal told Mediaset Premium.

“There was already a meeting a while ago. The door is always open, we’ll see how this pans out.”

Ghezzal plays on the right wing and scored three goals with seven assists in 38 competitive games for Lyon this season.

He has also been linked with Everton and West Ham United.

His brother now acts as his agent, but played in Serie A for many years at the likes of Genoa, Siena, Bari, Cesena and Parma.

