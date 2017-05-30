Inter rejected by James Rodriguez

By Football Italia staff

Spanish newspaper As claims that Real Madrid have turned down Inter’s €42m offer for James Rodriguez, as he wants Manchester United.

There had been multiple reports over the last few days of the Nerazzurri making a huge bid for the Colombia international.

According to As, Real Madrid rejected the proposal worth €42m, believing they can get considerably more, having paid €75m to take him from Monaco in the summer of 2014.

On top of that, James Rodriguez would prefer to join Manchester United now that they are in the Champions League next season.

Inter have failed to qualify for Europe, finishing seventh in Serie A.

