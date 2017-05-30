NEWS
Tuesday May 30 2017
Bucchi favourite for Sassuolo
By Football Italia staff

With Eusebio Di Francesco heading to Roma, Cristian Bucchi is the favourite to take the Sassuolo job ahead of Rolando Maran and Roberto De Zerbi.

It is almost certain that Di Francesco will take over the bench from Luciano Spalletti at the Stadio Olimpico next season.

According to Sky Sport Italia, the most likely replacement at Sassuolo is Bucchi.

A former Perugia player, he is currently working as their Coach and took them to the Serie B promotion play-offs.

De Zerbi had been the first choice, but he appears to be closer to Las Palmas in Spain.

Chievo tactician Maran is another potential candidate.

