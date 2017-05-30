Totti to continue at Miami FC?

By Football Italia staff

Roma legend Francesco Totti could continue his playing career at friend Alessandro Nesta’s Miami FC, according to reports.

There were moving scenes when the captain waved goodbye to the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday evening after 25 years at the club.

However, he has still not confirmed whether he’ll give up football entirely or take up a new role within the club.

Now magazine Chi claims that Totti is considering a move to America, where he’d play at Miami FC.

The NASL club was founded by Paolo Maldini and their Coach is former Lazio hero Nesta, who is only six months older than Totti.

It would be a surprise to see Totti drop down to NASL rather than MLS, as this is the second division in America.

The Number 10 turns 41 in September.

