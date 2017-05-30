Allegri injured in charity match

By Football Italia staff

Juventus Coach Massimiliano Allegri injured himself during tonight’s charity match, playing alongside Alessandro Del Piero.

The tactician lasted only 15 minutes at the Juventus Stadium in Turin before pulling up, clutching the back of his right thigh.

It was a short-lived Partita Del Cuore for 49-year-old Allegri, who had been a midfielder for the likes of Perugia, Cagliari, Napoli and Pescara.

“It’s a tiny strain, nothing serious,” he assured Rai Uno viewers.

“These are wonderful evenings and it’s important to take part so we can give some small help to those who need it.

“Unfortunately for me, you can go up against everything except for age.”

On the other hand, 44-year-old Juventus director Pavel Nedved seemed as sharp as ever when he had a run-out and even scored with a fierce free kick.

