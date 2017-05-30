Serie B: Benevento reach Final

By Football Italia staff

Benevento will face Carpi in the Serie B promotion play-off Final after holding out for a 1-1 draw away to Perugia.

The first leg of the semi-final had ended 1-0 in Benevento with a goal from Raman Chibsah.

This evening, George Puscas – on loan from Inter – had put the visitors ahead when getting the rebound on a parried Camporese header at the 81st minute.

Perugia got their equaliser in stoppages, Nicastro tapping in following a save on Mustacchio, but it was not enough to turn the tie around.

Carpi knocked Frosinone out with a 1-0 away win last night, despite going down to nine men.

Perugia 1-1 Benevento

Puscas 81 (B), Nicastro 91 (P)

Tickets for the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid are still on sale with reseller Viagogo - Click to find out more