NEWS
Tuesday May 30 2017
Serie B: Benevento reach Final
By Football Italia staff

Benevento will face Carpi in the Serie B promotion play-off Final after holding out for a 1-1 draw away to Perugia.

The first leg of the semi-final had ended 1-0 in Benevento with a goal from Raman Chibsah.

This evening, George Puscas – on loan from Inter – had put the visitors ahead when getting the rebound on a parried Camporese header at the 81st minute.

Perugia got their equaliser in stoppages, Nicastro tapping in following a save on Mustacchio, but it was not enough to turn the tie around.

Carpi knocked Frosinone out with a 1-0 away win last night, despite going down to nine men.

Perugia 1-1 Benevento

Puscas 81 (B), Nicastro 91 (P)

Tickets for the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid are still on sale with reseller Viagogo - Click to find out more

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies