Sevilla and Las Palmas seek Gabigol

By Football Italia staff

Sevilla and Las Palmas are both prepared to take Gabriel ‘Gabigol’ Barbosa on loan from Inter after he failed to make an impact.

The striker was signed from Santos last summer for €29.5m, but didn’t make a single Serie A start, playing in nine games and scoring one goal.

Several different Coaches have gone through at Inter during this season, but all said the same of Gabigol – that he wasn’t ready and didn’t play for the team.

According to El Desmarque and Mundo Deportivo, Las Palmas are not the only contenders in Spain to take the Brazilian on loan next season.

Sevilla are also interested in signing the player who turns 21 in August.

