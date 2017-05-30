'No Higuain revenge on Madrid'

By Football Italia staff

Gonzalo Higuain “has no desire for revenge against Real Madrid, but if he celebrates against them, it shouldn’t be considered a lack of respect,” said his brother.

The striker faces his former club in Cardiff in Saturday’s Champions League Final.

“He has no desire for revenge, as Gonzalo spent seven fantastic years in Madrid,” Nicolas Higuain told Radio Marca.

“He left because every week they had to evaluate whether to start him or Karim Benzema and that was not right.

“In any case, if my brother were to score a goal and celebrate against them, it shouldn’t be considered a lack of respect.”

Pipita wore the Real Madrid jersey from January 2007 to July 2013, before his €39m move to Napoli.

He scored 122 goals in 264 appearances for the Blancos.

