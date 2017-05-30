NEWS
Tuesday May 30 2017
Vitor Hugo to Fiorentina for €8m
By Football Italia staff

Palmeiras have confirmed that Vitor Hugo is on his way to Fiorentina for €8m, as the medical should be next week.

The 26-year-old centre-back is the replacement for Gonzalo Rodriguez, whose contract expires in June.

“We brought in a lot of money from sales, €33m from Gabriel Jesus to Manchester City and €8m from Vitor Hugo to Fiorentina,” said Palmeiras Coach Cuca in his Press conference.

He is expected to fly in from Brazil for a medical next week.

