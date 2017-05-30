Berardi joins EDF at Roma?

By Football Italia staff

Domenico Berardi could join Sassuolo Coach Eusebio Di Francesco at Roma next season along with Lorenzo Pellegrini.

Di Francesco, who won the Scudetto at the Stadio Olimpico in 2001, is widely expected to take over from Luciano Spalletti next season.

This could well affect the transfer strategy, note Sportitalia, as Berardi and Di Francesco have a very strong bond.

While it’s true that the Italy Under-21 international is an Inter supporter, he’d relish the chance to play in the Champions League with his mentor as Coach.

Sassuolo and Roma have already done business a number of times, while they are also discussing the opportunity to send Pellegrini back to the Capital.

The 20-year-old midfielder is a Roma youth product and he was sold to Sassuolo in 2015 for €1.25m, but the Giallorossi have an option to buy him back for €10m.

