Davids: 'Watch out for CR7'

By Football Italia staff

Edgar Davids believes that Juventus have a chance against Real Madrid, but ‘players like CR7 can make the difference’.

The former Bianconeri midfielder was speaking at last night's ‘partita del cuore’ at Juventus stadium.

"Real Madrid? I think that there is a chance of beating them, but it must be said that they have some players that can decide the game,” the Dutchman told reporters.

"I’m thinking of players like Cristiano Ronaldo, who is the classic player when Real Madrid play badly, he always manages to come up with a goal and decides the outcome.

"It is a very difficult game. [Gonzalo] Higuain and [Paulo] Dybala are good, but they are not at the level of [Gareth] Bale and Cristiano Ronaldo. I hope they will be in the future but at the moment they are not at the same level.

"If they win the final, this Juve can become the strongest ever. Both teams have a chance to win, it is difficult to make a prediction."

Tickets for the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid are still on sale with reseller Viagogo - Click to find out more