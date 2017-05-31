Montella: 'Morata gives you options'

By Football Italia staff

Vincenzo Montella insists that rumoured Milan target Alvaro Morata 'gives you options' but won't confirm interest in the striker.

The Coach has just extended his contract until 2019, and gave his marks out of 10 for the previous campaign.

“I'd say a seven ... with honours for the Super Cup won in Doha,” the 42-year-old told Tuttosport.

"Continuity – with respect to Roma and Inter – will be a small advantage because the club have retained a Coach that they already had, the rest does not change much. They took extra points because they had strong players.

"We already know what to do in the transfer market, but is not that the other teams are sleeping.

"A great striker? During the season, we did not find a level the achievement on a par with the football expressed by the team. So, in front of goal, we must do more in terms of quality.

"Morata is the ideal striker? I provide the team with the basics, i.e 4-3-3. Then, if I take other types of players, I will play differently.

"Morata is a strong player as are [Andrea] Belotti, [Nikola] Kalinic, [Moussa] Dembélé, [Romelu] Lukaku, Diego Costa and [Pierre Emerick] Aubameyang.

"Then there may be those who are more or less functional and Morata can give you many different options."

After securing a sixth-placed finish, Milan will start the campaign on July 27, but the Coach isn’t concerned about this.

"I see no great difficulty, of course in the Europa League preliminary rounds you cannot be in peak condition, but the level of the games is also lower than Italian standards. That’s even if you knowthat the result will affect the morale for the rest of the season.

"Definitely on a physical level it would have been more difficult to play a friendly with Borussia Dortmund in China."



Tickets for the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid are still on sale with reseller Viagogo - Click to find out more