Dugarry: 'Totti not a legend'

By Football Italia staff

Christophe Dugarry insists that Francesco Totti ‘cannot be placed among the legends’ as ‘he’s not won enough’.

The Frenchman played in Serie A for a single season with Milan and won the World Cup and European Championships with France.

“I cannot put Totti among the legends,” the 45-year-old told RMC. “If he was such a strong player, then Roma would not have won just a single title. A legend wins so much more than this.

“Of course we’re talking about a great club player. His is a romantic story, but although he scored so many goals, I can not put him among the very best players.

“He won the World Cup, it is true, but he was not a protagonist, he did not play much.

“He has never made it completely: was it because he didn’t want to leave Rome, or because he never received an interesting proposal?”

