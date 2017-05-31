Del Piero: 'No comparison with '96 Juve'

By Football Italia staff

Alessandro Del Piero insists there is no comparison between the current side and the one that won the Champions League in 1996.

The former Juventus man believes that the current team has an 'established sequence of success', but for those who are superstitious there are some parallels.

"There are similarities between the victory of 1996 and this final in Cardiff," the 42-year-old told QS.

"Even then we got in the quarter-finals by eliminating a Spanish team, a French team in the next round and then for the epilogue we beat Ajax – who like Real today – held the trophy. You can make the connection if you’re superstitious.

"There are also negative suggestions. I lost three finals in 1997, 1998 and 2003. And we had always just won the Scudetto.

"Juve have lifted the Cup in 1985 and 1996, i.e. in seasons in which the Italian league had escaped them, but Allegri has a team that can ignore the references to the past.

"We're talking about a team that has won six consecutive titles in Italy and I think they already have a strong claim on the seventh in twelve months time. It is an Old Lady who has the mental habit of winning, even in decisive battles.

"Then, of course, I admit, Real know better the atmosphere of the Champions League, it is their third final in the last four, however once you make the first kick you forget all those considerations.

"Juve in 1996 can not be compared to this team, back then we had still won little. Just two years before we had been eliminated in the Coppa Italia by Cagliari and the fans wanted [Gianluca] Vialli to play in midfield because they could not understand why they had bought him, and so on.

"Our explosion was a surprise, therefore. In the present, there is however, an established sequence of success, and everything is different."

