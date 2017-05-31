ADP: 'I felt for Totti'

By Football Italia staff

Alessandro Del Piero expresses sympathy for Francesco Totti as his ‘own state of mind was the same’ when he left Juventus.

The 42-year-old joined the Bianconeri from Padova in 1993, and left the club in 2012 after having made 513 appearances.

“I understand his state of mind,” the former forward to QS. “Mine was just the same, maybe it even still is!

“When it comes time to stop, you realise that a period of your life has closed, it’s not a simple transition. You also miss the routine, training every day, the dressing room, that sort of thing.

"After Juve I went to learn a distinct and distant kind of football in Australia and also in India.

"They were wonderful experiences, and still even now I wonder what I will do in the future.

"I hope that Francesco will immediately find a place at Roma, to have a role that allows him to stay in the environment that he has been in ever since he was a child.

"Before joining Juventus, at least for me there was the Padova, he was always just Giallorossi."



Tickets for the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid are still on sale with reseller Viagogo - Click to find out more