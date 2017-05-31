De Rossi signs Roma extension

By Football Italia staff

Roma midfielder Daniele De Rossi has signed a new contract with Roma until 2019, the club have announced.

The veteran midfielder replaces the departing Francesco Totti as the longest serving player at the club, having progressed through the youth ranks at the club, making his professional debut in 2001.

The 33-year-old is an important member of the Giallorossi squad, having made 40 appearances in all competitions this term, scoring five goals.

Speculation had suggested the veteran could join Inter this summer, but the renewal indicates that De Rossi will now continue as a one-club man.

Tickets for the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid are still on sale with reseller Viagogo - Click to find out more