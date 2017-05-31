Gomez: ‘Atalanta know my future’

By Football Italia staff

Alejandro Gomez refuses to discuss his future, but reveals Atalanta - “know it all”.

The Orobici captain was the catalyst behind their incredible fourth-place finish this season, scoring 16 goals and providing 10 assists.

That has led to speculation he could depart in the summer, with Milan one of many clubs said to be interested.

“My future? Now everything has stopped,” Gomez explained in an interview with Gazzetta dello Sport.

“It is difficult to talk about the market. But I spoke with the Percassi family, they know it all.”

Gomez also discussed his role as captain of the Bergamo club.

“If we lose a game, or if I played badly, I remain sad or angry until Thursday. The truth is that I do not talk that much.

“Maybe it's a mistake, but until the following Sunday I hold it all in. People think I'm one who makes jokes, but I am shy and introverted. What does it mean to be captain?

“To be responsible, leading others in the field, to call those who are not awake. This year I did just that.”

