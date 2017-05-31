Check-ups for Juventus players

By Football Italia staff

Every member of the Juventus squad has been subjected to medical tests at Vinovo, to assess their fitness ahead of the Champions League final.

The Bianconeri face Real Madrid in Cardiff on Saturday night, and preparations are continuing this week for the match.

Following this morning’s training session, each player was given a check-up to make sure they’re in top condition for the game.

According to TuttoJuve, the morning training session appeared to confirm yesterday’s suggestion that Coach Max Allegri will go with a 4-2-3-1 shape, with Dani Alves preferred to Juan Cuadrado on the right wing.

In defence, the ‘BBC’ of Andrea Barzagli, Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini should start, with Barzagli on the right of a back-four.

However, as with the Coppa Italia final and the Champions League semi-final with Monaco, he will move into the centre when the opposition have the ball.

This afternoon will see a tactical workout, as Allegri looks to prepare his side for the threat posed by Madrid.

