Juventus in for Szczesny?

By Football Italia staff

Juventus are the latest team to be linked with Arsenal’s Wojciech Szczesny, offering €4m per season.

The Polish goalkeeper has spent the last two seasons on loan with Roma, but the Giallorossi have no buyout clause.

Napoli are believed to be keen to bring him in as a replacement for Pepe Reina, but today’s Tuttosport is reporting that the Bianconeri are also interested.

It’s believed the Gunners ‘keeper is being offered €4m per season to move to Turin, but there are several hurdles to be overcome.

Szczesny would have to accept being backup to Gianluigi Buffon, who will play on for at least one more season.

In addition, the World Cup will be held in Russia next summer and the 27-year-old is likely to be wary of risking his Poland place through a lack of game time.

