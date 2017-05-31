Romeo to join Milan

By Football Italia staff

Former referee Andrea Romeo is expected to be announced as Milan’s new team manager in the coming days.

The role entails providing a link between the squad and the Coach, as well as the club, and the 47-year-old previously held the same role with Inter.

Romeo has been spotted at Casa Milan today, and the appointment should be officially confirmed in the coming days.

The Rossoneri are also believed to be close to agreeing a new contract with Marco Storari.

The 40-year-old joined the club in January as Gianluigi Donnarumma’s back-up, and Gianluca Di Marzio’s website reports a renewal has been agreed, and will be confirmed today or tomorrow.

