Kessie passes Milan medical

By Football Italia staff

Following a delay yesterday, it’s reported that Franck Kessié has passed the latest stage of his Milan medical.

The Atalanta midfielder was subjected to tests at the Madonnina clinic yesterday, but a problem was flagged-up which required further tests.

Calciomercato.com believes the issue was related to the Ivorian’s knee cartilage, so further, more specific, tests were carried out today.

The website now reports that Kessié passed those examinations, and will take the final part of his medical at Milan Lab tomorrow.

Following that, the 20-year-old will head to Casa Milan to officially sign his contract with the Rossoneri.

