Musacchio: ‘Amazing Milan reception’

Mateo Musacchio says goodbye to Villarreal, and discusses his “amazing reception at Milan”.

It was officially confirmed yesterday that the centre-back has signed for the Rossoneri, the first arrival of the new Chinese ownership.

Today the Argentinian international held a Press conference to say goodbye, having been with the Spanish club since 2009.

“If I had to thank everyone at this club one-by-one, I’d never finish,” Musacchio told the assembled journalists.

“These have been eight incredible years. At Villarreal I’ve had incredible experiences, I thought it would be easier to say goodbye.

“I want to tell everyone that from today Villarreal will have one more fan. I came here at 18 and I was formed as a person and a player.

“I don’t regret everything, it’s all been wonderful. Now I’m waiting for this new challenge, I’m going to a great club to continue to grow.

“I hope I can give Milan so much, just as Villarreal have given me so much. After all these seasons, the time has come to leave.

“I received an incredible reception at Milan. The medicals went well, and when I get back I’ll start exploring the city.”

