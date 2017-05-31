Rudiger accepts Inter?

By Football Italia staff

Antonio Rudiger has reportedly accepted a move to Inter, but Roma want €40m for the centre-back.

The Nerazzurri are looking to reinforce their defence this summer, and the German international has been repeatedly linked.

Now FCInterNews has reported that after contact with intermediaries, Rudiger has informally agreed to a five-year contract worth €3m per season.

However, new Giallorossi sporting director Monchi is demanding €40m to sell the defender, while Inter will only offer €30m.

It’s possible the Beneamata could insert players into the offer to sweeten the deal, with Geoffrey Kondogbia a possible option.

