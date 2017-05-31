‘Scuffet or Meret will leave Udinese’

By Football Italia staff

Udinese’s President says one of Simone Scuffet or Alex Meret will leave, and isn’t sure about Duvan Zapata’s future.

The Zebrette own two of the most promising goalkeepers in Italy, with Scuffet set to make his Italy debut against San Marino tonight.

Both have been linked with a move away from the club, with Meret considered a possible backup to Gigi Buffon at Juventus, and the patron admits they won’t both be at Stadio Friuli next season.

“One of Meret or Scuffet will continue their growth at another club,” Franco Soldati told Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli.

“On loan? We’ll see how the various negotiations evolve…”

Colombian striker Zapata has spent the past two seasons on loan from Napoli, but it’s not clear if he’ll sign permanently.

“Zapata will return to Napoli, who will use him as a makeweight for some transfer dealings. I hope he can stay in Udine, because we need a striker.

“Could we swap him for Silvan Widmer? He’s a great player, who would fit in well at Napoli, but I see him closer to staying at Udinese than leaving.”

