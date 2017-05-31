Nainggolan: ‘I’m staying at Roma’

By Football Italia staff

Radja Nainggolan won’t be following Luciano Spalletti to Inter - “I want to stay at Roma, I’ve always said that”.

Spalletti yesterday confirmed his departure from the Giallorossi, and it appears all-but-certain he’ll take over on the Nerazzurri bench.

It has been suggested that the Belgian midfielder could follow him to San Siro, but the 29-year-old will be staying in the capital.

“I’m about to leave for a well-earned holiday,” Nainggolan told Centro Suono Sport.

“I want to stay at Roma, I’ve always said that. For me it’s simple, and I’ve always demonstrated it. I rejected Chelsea last year.

“I don’t know anything about Spalletti at Inter, I try to read as little as possible. We’ll see.”

Nainggolan is well know for his antagonistic relationship with Juventus, and he was asked about his attitude toward the Bianconeri.

“Roma got 87 points this season, we had a good League campaign. People don’t understand how we finished behind Juventus, but Juve got to the Champions League final.

“When I scored against the Bianconeri the message was clear, they insulted me despite the fact the club tried to sign me several times, so I answered them.

“The team was competitive and strong again this year, we went out of the Europa League [against Lyon] but we deserved to go through.

“Unfortunately we slipped-up at some important moments, but we had a different fixture list and we qualified for the Champions League.

“The Scudetto next year? I wanted to win it this year…”

