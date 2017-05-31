Games of the Season: Fiorentina 3-3 Napoli

By Football Italia staff

Fiorentina and Napoli traded punches in a Christmas cracker in Week 17, with Manolo Gabbiadini saving a point for the Partenopei.

The Viola went into the match on the back of two defeats on the bounce, while Dries Mertens had scored seven times in his previous two games.

It took just 20 minutes for the visitors to open the scoring, Lorenzo Insigne curling the ball into the top corner for a perfect ‘Gol alla Del Piero’.

Mertens thought he had double the advantage for Maurizio Sarri’s men, but he was flagged offside after capitalising on a Ciprian Tatarusanu spill.

Nikola Kalinic was lucky to escape a second booking for diving just before half-time, and the Vesuviani maintained their lead at the break.

Federico Bernardeschi got Fiorentina back on terms after 53 minutes, his free-kick deflecting past Pepe Reina in the Napoli goals.

However, Nenad Tomovic was caught in possession by Mertens, who finished expertly from a tight angle to put the Partenopei back in front.

The Viola refused to lie down though, and Bernardeschi sent a screamer into the net via the post.

Mauro Zarate thought he had won it for Paulo Sousa’s side with a stunning volley on 82 minutes.

However, Carlos Salcedo brought down Manolo Gabbiadini in the box with 93 minutes played, and the striker dusted himself down to convert the resulting penalty and rescue a point.

