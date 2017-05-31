Milan close to Biglia

By Football Italia staff

Multiple reports state Milan are close to a deal for Lazio captain Lucas Biglia, who has already agreed a contract.

The Rossoneri have been increasingly linked with the midfielder in recent days, as he has failed to agree an extension to his current deal, which expires at the end of next season.

According to Sky, Biglia has agreed a three-year contract worth €2.5m per season, plus another €500,000 when he reaches 25 appearances.

The outlet reports that the Biancocelesti are asking €22m to sell the Argentinian international, and a deal could be reached for €20m.

La Repubblica also believes a deal is close, suggesting the Aquile would accept €18m, plus another €4m in bonuses.

