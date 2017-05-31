CR7: ‘Hopefully Buffon plays badly’

By Football Italia staff

Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo hopes Gianluigi Buffon “plays a bad game” for Juventus on Saturday.

The Bianconeri are in the Champions League final, and will take on the reigning champions in Cardiff this weekend.

Juve are known for their solidity at the back, and the Portuguese superstar is hoping that the Old Lady’s backline has an off night.

“The team is fine, we’re prepared and we’ve been working hard in the last week,” Ronaldo told Mediaset Premium.

“We’re doing what we need to do to prepare for the final. Both I and my teammates are ready, we know we’re facing a very strong team but we’re calm and we’re thinking positively.

“We’re confident we can beat Juventus. Anything can happen in a final, but we’re sure we’ll play a great game and win.

“The mentality is the same as last year’s final: we want to win.

“Are these the two best teams? I think so, if we’re both in the Champions League final it means we’ve been the best teams in Europe this year.

“It’ll be a great battle, they’re a team with a very strong defence and we have a really good attack. Of course we hope that in the end Real will win.

“It’ll come down to the little details to make the difference, and that’s why I hope Real make as few mistakes as possible and that Juve, Buffon and the Bianconeri defence play a bad game.”

Ronaldo also spoke to La Sexta, and was bullish about his side’s chances.

“Real Madrid are always favourites. If we think we’re the best, you can’t say we’re lacking humility. We want to show on the pitch that we’re the best.”

