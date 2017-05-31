Romagnoli to miss Italy games

By Football Italia staff

It’s expected that Milan defender Alessio Romagnoli will not be able to play for Italy against Uruguay or Liechtenstein.

The Azzurri take on San Marino in a friendly tonight, before a further friendly against the Uruguayans and a World Cup qualifier.

However, it appears they will have to do so without Romagnoli, as Sky is reporting that he will not be fit enough to make the squad.

The young centre-back is struggling with a meniscus problem, and he will be given the time off to recover ahead of next season.

