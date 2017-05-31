Ventura names Italy squad

By Football Italia staff

Giampiero Ventura has confirmed his Italy squad to face Uruguay and Liechtenstein, with Andrea Conti replacing Emerson Palmieri.

The Azzurri face San Marino tonight in Empoli, before a friendly with the Uruguayans and then a World Cup qualifier on June 11.

Having named a preliminary squad on Saturday, the CT has today finalised his squad, with Conti replacing the injured Palmeri.

Verona’s Alex Ferrari and Gian Marco Ferrari of Crotone are in to replace Milan defender Alessio Romagnoli and Crotone’s Federico Ceccherini.

However, the pair will only be with the squad until June 5, at which point the Juventus players involved in the Champions League final will join the squad.

Italy squad to face Uruguay and Liechtenstein:

*With the squad until June 5

Goalkeepers: Gianluigi Buffon [Juventus], Gianluigi Donnarumma [Milan], Simone Scuffet [Udinese]

Defenders: Davide Astori [Fiorentina], Andrea Barzagli [Juventus], Leonardo Bonucci [Juventus], *Mattia Caldara [Atalanta], Giorgio Chiellini [Juventus], Andrea Conti [Atalanta], Danilo D’Ambrosio [Inter], Matteo Darmian [Manchester United], *Alex Ferrari [Verona], *Gian Marco Ferrari [Crotone], Leonardo Spinazzola [Atalanta]

Midfielders: Daniele De Rossi [Roma], Claudio Marchisio [Juventus], Riccardo Montolivo [Milan], *Lorenzo Pellegrini [Sassuolo], Marco Verratti ]Paris Saint-Germain]

Forwards: Andrea Belotti [Torino], Eder Citadin Martins [Inter], Manolo Gabbiadini [Southampton], Ciro Immobile [Lazio]

