It’s an experimental Italy against San Marino in Empoli, with Simone Scuffet winning his first cap.

Giampiero Ventura is without the Juventus contingent, as they face Real Madrid in the Champions League final on Saturday.

In addition, Milan centre-back Alessio Romagnoli is still recovering from a meniscus problem and isn’t fit enough to take part.

There’s therefore an unfamiliar look to the Azzurri, with Udinese goalkeeper Scuffet making his debut for the national team.

Domenico Berardi and Federico Chiesa both start in attack, flanking a pair of Andrea Petagna and Gianluca Lapadula in an offensive 4-2-4 shape.

Andrea Conti starts at full-back after being drafted in to replace Emerson Palmieri, with Inter’s Roberto Gagliardini starting in midfield.

Italy: Scuffet; D'Ambrosio, Caldara, Ferrari, Conti; Gagliardini, Baselli; Berardi, Petagna, Lapadula, Chiesa

Italy bench: Gollini, Biraghi, Calabria, Ceccherini, Ferrari, Cataldi, Pellegrini, Caprari, Politano, Falcinelli

San Marino: Benedettini; Cesarini, Cavoli, Biordi, Brolli; Cervellini, Golinucci, Hirsch, Vitaioli; Tosi, Rinaldi

San Marino bench: Simoncini, Manzaroli, Bonini, Della Valle, Palazzi, Golinucci, Mazza, Zafferani, Stefanelli, Tomassini

