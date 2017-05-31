Perotti: ‘Genoa, I’m sorry’

By Football Italia staff

Diego Perotti seeks to apologise for his exuberant celebration after scoring for Roma against Genoa on Sunday.

The former Grifone winger scored a late winner for the Giallorossi, before whipping his shirt off and running across to the fans.

“I wanted to wait a couple of days to clear up what happened on Sunday,” Perotti wrote on his Instagram account.

“I’d never have celebrated in the way I did if it hadn’t been such an important goal and win.

“I understand perfectly all the Genoa fans, but I’ve received a lot of cruel messages and I’m disappointed by that.

“However, whatever you think about me will never change what I think of the team and the fans who revived me.

“I am and always will be Genoano at heart.”

Tickets for the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid are still on sale with reseller Viagogo - Click to find out more