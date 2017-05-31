Zanetti: ‘Spalletti close to Inter’

By Football Italia staff

Inter vice-President Javier Zanetti admits Luciano Spalletti is “close” to being appointed as Coach.

The Nerazzurri are seeking a replacement for Stefano Pioli, who was sacked earlier this month after a poor run of results.

Spalletti has been heavily linked with the job, and it was confirmed yesterday that he has left Roma.

Today the Beneamata VP spoke to the website SoccerMagazine at Ancona train station, and confirmed that the Tuscan is close to being appointed.

“Yes, Spalletti is close,” Zanetti said, according to the site.

Sky is also reporting that a deal is close, and that Spalletti will be announced either this weekend or early next week.

