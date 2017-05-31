Ventura: ‘Result doesn’t count’

By Football Italia staff

Giampiero Ventura admits Italy’s 8-0 win over San Marino “doesn’t count”, but saw positives nonetheless.

An experimental Azzurri thrashed the European minnows in Empoli tonight, with Gianluca Lapadula hitting a hat-trick and several players making their debuts.

“The result doesn’t count, we faced a team who aren’t of a very high level,” Ventura admitted, speaking to RAI after the match.

“There were some players from the training camps, and what they were playing for was the chance to say who they want to become.

“We played well, above all with the systems we’ve worked on in a few training sessions. The signal these lads gave me is that they want to get there.

“I don’t know if some of these lads will be useful against Spain, but some of them will definitely be part of the national team of the future.

“They have the potential, but they have to understand the road to take.”

