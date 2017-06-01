Post new comment

When Beppe Marotta gets to work this summer, the shrewd operator will have a job on his hands to enhance a squad wanting in very few areas. Indeed, Marotta deserves credit for his involvement in the current crop of players who have extended their dominance over the domestic stage, conceivably able to field two strong teams, and this is testament to the Italian’s fine work. He is a master in his field.

The glittering Juventus squad which has been assembled is brimming with talent, and any acquisition must have something special to supplement a group who, if all goes to plan, will reach the summit of European football on June 3.

Success breeds confidence, and the atmosphere leading up to the Old Lady’s second Champions League final in three years feels different. The most notable change is the mentality of the players, which has shifted dramatically from the 2015 defeat to Barcelona. It was one match too far and some were over-awed by the occasion, though it would be unjust to label this as a weakness. The growth since this disappointing night in Berlin has been immeasurable.

Of course, there was initial heartache, but an overriding feeling of how far Max Allegri’s men had come in such a short space of time. Now, Juventus believe, and quite rightly, that they belong on the grandest stage and the experience in Germany certainly contributed to this.

In terms of genuine flaws, again, the Bianconeri are near perfect. Perhaps the only word of caution would be the side’s lack of an orthodox holding midfielder. Sami Khedira, renowned for his box-to-box abilities, has performed admirably in the role, but it isn’t his favoured position. He is also injury-prone, as the Merengues know only too well.

Opponents Real Madrid have previously adopted a similar stance, insisting on a front six of forwarded-minded stars, but this changed when Zinedine Zidane was appointed. One of the Frenchman’s first acts as Coach was to install Casemiro in to the starting XI and, unlike his teammates, was prepared to do the ugly work to the benefit of the team. The Sao Paulo native is by no means world class, but is now invaluable to how Los Blancos operate and this is something Juventus should consider in the summer.

Defensively, Allegri arguably has the best rear-guard in Europe and nothing will advocate this further than being impregnable over 180 minutes against the likes of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar. When the draw was made for the quarter-final clash, there was a genuine confidence that the Bianconeri would advance and the fact they relished the showdown was telling. The victory and progress was comprehensive and the evolution was complete.

Five of the six men who have been involved in the astounding run of six consecutive domestic titles are defenders or a goalkeeper. This is not a coincidence and has had a huge effect on why Juventus are much admired on the continent. Giorgio Chiellini and Andrea Barzagli live for clean sheets and will fancy their chances against Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Another key strength Italy’s most successful side possess is the skill to switch formation dependent on match circumstance. Adept in both a 3-5-2 or 4-2-3-1, this could prove vital in Cardiff and the ease in which both are executed is impressive.

Juventus’ name stands up. Now over their inferiority complex which Antonio Conte alluded to, they can consider themselves as part of a select group who are expected to reach the latter stages of the competition every year. The Scudetto holders are used to winning and this has been translated abroad. They have momentum and it really is their time.

