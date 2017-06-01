‘No favourites in CL final’

By Football Italia staff

There are “no favourites” in Saturday’s Champions League final, according to Juventus legend Alessandro Del Piero.

The Bianconeri face Real Madrid in Cardiff this weekend, as they look to lift the trophy for the first time since 1996, when Pinturicchio was in the side.

“There are no favourites, not even a little,” Del Piero said in his interview with Gazzetta dello Sport.

“I think they think that in Madrid too. Juventus won’t go all-out attack, they’ll accept defending - for strategy, not to limit themselves - and find the right moment to unleash their attacking potential without losing balance.

“It’s a huge credit to [Coach Massimiliano] Allegri over these years, particularly this season he’s creating a masterpiece, in my opinion.

“If we’re talking about tactics then certainly Allegri’s 4-2-3-1 - like [Marcello] Lippi’s 4-3-3 in the Champions League in Rome - has been decisive.

“It’s enough to see how everyone sacrifices and how the collective raises the quality of the individual.

“That’s why I say Allegri has created a masterpiece, the mentality matters more than the system.”

Gianluigi Buffon has never managed to win the Champions League, if he lifts that could he also get the Ballon d’Or?

“The Ballon d’Or is great and I’d be happy if Gigi won it, but it means nothing compared to the Champions League.

“I hope Gigi raises that trophy, then we’ll see about the rest.”

Del Piero was also asked about his former teammate Francesco Totti, who said goodbye to Roma at the weekend after 25 years in the first team.

“There are so many things that could be said,” the World Cup winner replied.

“But in the face of what happened with Francesco on Sunday, which reminded me of the emotions of six [five] years ago at Juventus Stadium, I don’t think I need to say anything.”

Finally, Del Piero was asked where he would have fit into the current Juve system.

“I don’t know, but I’ll tell you where I’d play now: ready to kick a nice free-kick, maybe a decisive one.

“Are they keeping the number 10 free for me in Cardiff? Yes, that’s right. Incidentally I’ve bought a plane ticket to Cardiff. I’m even available to stand in the stands this time.”

